June 13, 1944 – October 8, 2017

Linda Ann House DeLoach, age 73, of Gatesville, passed away Sunday, October 8, 2017. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. today (Saturday), October 14, 2017, at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel, with Chaplain Gary Baxley officiating. Linda was born on June 13, 1944, in Alvin, Texas. She grew up in Stinnett, Texas, and graduated from Stinnett High School. She married Bill DeLoach and they resided in Stephenville. He preceded her in death in 2013. She moved to Denton after her husband’s death and had resided in Gatesville since 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents, L.T. and Gladys Whatley House. Linda is survived by her daughters, Dawn Beechly and husband, Curtis of Jonesboro, and Michelle Hearndon of Leakesville, Mississippi; stepson, Rick DeLoach and wife, Chris; stepdaughter, Nancy Giles and husband, Mike; sister, Judy House of Denton; 15 grandchildren, Taylor Williams, Chad Hearndon, Jamie Prickett, Zach Hearndon, Tori Tanner, Jacob Hearndon, Jackie Morgan, Brittany Beechly, Chad Beechly, Cutter Pack, Case Pack, J.D. DeLoach, Josh DeLoach, Mike Giles Jr. and Mary Pack; and seven great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.