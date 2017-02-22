September 28, 1945 – February 16, 2017

Kenneth Rhoades, age 71, of Gatesville, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2017, in Waco.

Graveside services were held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2017, at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Coryell City, with Pastor Christopher Richmann officiating.

Kenneth was born on September 28, 1945, in Gatesville, to the late Jake and Willie D. King Rhoades. He graduated from Gatesville High School in 1964. He worked at Central Texas Iron Works for 28 years, retiring in 2007. He then worked at Kalyn-Siebert Trailers and JHL Construction until 2014.

He married Joyce Schraeder on October 1, 1977. He collected old die-cast cars and had a love of bald eagles, which he thought were the prettiest bird.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Russell; and sister, Darlene.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Joyce Rhoades; daughter, Lisa Baker and husband, Adam; sons, Jake Rhoades and wife, Ranie and Kevin Rhoades; brothers, Ernie Moore, Terry Rhoades and wife, Christine, Bill Joe Rhoades and wife, Gerri, and Clayton Rhoades and wife, Mary; five grandchildren, Kyle, Jacob, Cameron, Zoie, and Areona; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Big Sting or the American Cancer Society, 3919 E. Hwy. 84, Gatesville, TX 76528.