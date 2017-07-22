Johnnie Patterson

Johnnie (Kajun Kid) Patterson, age 65, of Gatesville, passed away Monday, July 17, 2017, in Temple. Memorial services were held Thursday, July 20, 2017, at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Patterson was born on July 15, 1952, in Gatesville to the late B.T. and Joyce Terrell Patterson. He married Jackie Herring on July 14, 2007. He is survived by his wife, Jackie; daughter, Amber Tippit; brother, Bobby Patterson; sister, Diane Patterson; and one grandson. Memorials may be made to Relay for Life of Gatesville.