John Darrell Burgan February 21, 1964 – May 22, 2017

John Darrell Burgan, age 53, of Gatesville, passed away Monday, May 22, 2017, in Temple. Funeral services were at 4:00 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2017, at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Daniel Crowther officiating. John was born on February 21, 1964, in San Antonio to the late Hubert Burgan and Louise Burgan. He grew up in Temple and moved to Gatesville in 1984. He married Lisa Herring on September 5, 1993. He worked for Micobe in Hamilton for over 20 years. He attended Coryell Community Church. John loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed the outdoors, working outside, was an animal lover, never met a stranger, and always had a smile on his face. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lou Ann White; and a brother, Hubert Burgan Jr. John is survived by his wife, Lisa Burgan; daughter, Megan Roden; sons, John C. Burgan and wife, Meagan, and Justin Burgan and fiancé, Angela; brothers, Jesse Burgan, James Burgan and Jerry Burgan; sister, Brenda Ward; and grandchildren, Adelaide Louise Burgan, Kellyn James Moore and Joshua Kostovick.