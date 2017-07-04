September 9, 1946 – June 29, 2017

Joe Kasinger, age 70, of Gatesville, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2017. A memorial service was held on Sunday, July 2, 2017, at Calvary Baptist Church in Gatesville. Joe was born on September 9, 1946, in Mountain Home, AR, to the late Ben and Ola Messick Kasinger. After high school, he joined the United States Army and served for two years at Fort Hood, Texas. While at Fort Hood, he met Maribeth McDonald and they married on September 16, 1967, in Cameron, TX. Together they had four daughters that they raised in the nurture and admonition of the Lord. Joe was an ordained minister, who led his family in service to the Lord and others. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Maribeth; and a granddaughter, Mara Kate. Joe is survived by his daughters, JoBeth Pirtle and husband, Gavin, Jenny Featherston and husband, Robert, Annetta Quave and husband, Royce, and Julie Berry and husband, Chris; three sisters; six brothers; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mission Fund at Calvary Baptist Church, 1700 West Main Street, Gatesville, TX, 76528.