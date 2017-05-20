Services for Jim Thompson, 77, of Copperas Cove, were held Friday, May 19, 2017, at 10:00 am at First Bapti- Church of Copperas Cove. Jim passed away on May 14, 2017, in Temple. He was born on August 12, 1939, in Robstown, Texas, to Dan and Hazel Thompson. Jim practiced law in Coryell, Bell and Lampasas counties for over 40 years after being assistant district attorney in Nueces County for a number of years. He served in many capacities in Copperas Cove and Coryell County including city attorney. He represented several generations of families during his time of practice. He genuinely enjoyed helping people in their time of need. Even though Jim was a great attorney, his real passion was his family. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, swimming and most anything outdoors. Jim is survived by his wife; Donna Thompson; his children: son, Scott and Belinda Thompson of Robstown, TX, daughter, Jill Thompson of Rockport, TX, daughter, Jana and Bill Richardson of Gatesville, TX and son, Chad and Jessica Pechak of Lampasas TX; his two sisters Sharon Berryman and Dina and Rich Sullivan; eight grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Services have been entrusted to Crawford-Bowers, Copperas Cove. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Jim Thompson memorial fund, c/o National United Bank, 408 S. Main St., Copperas Cove, TX 76522.