Feb. 10, 1964 - July 28, 2017

Jeffery Scott Blanchard, 53, of Port Neches, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2017, at his residence. Scott was born in Gatesville, Texas, on February 10, 1964, to the late Doyle Ray Blanchard and Lou Dell Browning Blanchard. Scott enjoyed playing golf, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Scott is survived by his loving wife, Suzette Blanchard of Port Neches; daughters, Kristi Blanchard of Beaumont, Shelby Snider and husband, Andrew of Port Neches and Alexis Blanchard of Port Neches; sister, Benja Pritchett and husband, Monte of Gatesville; brothers, Jerry Blanchard and wife, Bambi of Little River Academy, Texas, Greg Blanchard and wife, Beverly of Lorena, Texas, Ray Blanchard and wife, Patty of Gatesville, Texas, and Kenny Blanchard, also of Gatesville; and eight wonderful grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends was held at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland on Thursday, August 3, 2017, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service to celebrate Scott’s life, beginning at 6 p.m.