June 11, 1977 – July 5, 2017

Jeffery Cathey, age 40, of Gatesville, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, surrounded by his family and friends. Jeffery took his last breath here on earth and went to be with his Lord, and what a beautiful reunion he is having with his Dad and the rest of his family. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Restland Cemetery. Jeffery was born on June 11, 1977, in Ft. Worth. He graduated from Duncanville High School in 1996. His life revolved around his children and he loved bowling since the age of three. He worked for the family business, Red Bird Lanes, in Duncanville, since the age of 15, until 2015. He attended Mound Cowboy Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Jeff Cathey; brother, Jason Lee Cathey; grandparents, Robert Lee Cathey and W.B. and Merle Maxwell. He is survived by his children, Jason, Jayden and Brynlee Cathey; mother, Kay Cathey; sister, Amy Veazey and husband, Justin; grandmother, Lois Cathey; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mound Cowboy Church, P.O. Box 103, Mound, TX, 76558 or to The Big Sting, 3417 Imperial Dr., Gatesville, TX, 76528.