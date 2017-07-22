August 31, 1954 – July 16, 2017

Judith “J.C.” Clarke, age 62, of Gatesville, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2017. There are no services planned at this time. J.C. was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Calvin and Lucile Capobianco Clarke. She graduated High School in Fort Wayne. J.C. served her country in the U.S. Army for 11 years. During her service, she was stationed in Germany and South Korea. After J.C.’s military service, she went to work for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Gatesville. She worked for 10 years as a corrections officer before retiring in 2001. In her spare time, J.C. liked to fish, loved collecting antiques and playing video games. She was preceded in death by her father, Calvin Clarke; sister, Susan Clarke; and brother, Charles Clarke. Survivors include her son, Zak Clarke; mother, Lucile Clarke; and sister, Kathleen Cacouris.