October 26, 1925 – August 14, 2017

James D. Baize, age 91, of Gatesville, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2017. Memorial services were held on Friday, August 18, 2017, at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel. James was born on October 26, 1925, in Stanton, Texas, to the late Homer and Lela Dickie Baize. He grew up in the Pearl and Slater communities, graduating from Pearl High School. He married Wanda Lipsey on July 8, 1944, in Gatesville. He was a carpenter in home construction all of his working career. He was the foreman for several years at the Big Bend Ranch, which is now Big Bend State Park in Presidio County. He later married Linda Saad Baize. He was a member of Boots and Saddle Cowboy Church. He enjoyed calf and team roping with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; spouses; daughter, Linda Survant; and a brother, Loraine Baize. He is survived by daughters, Donna Henderson, Rose Mary Moreland, Patsy Baize and Dickie Wilson; son, Matthew Baize; sisters, Doris Smart and Billie Hogan; nine grandchildren, Samantha Mawhiney, Nicholas Henderson, Kristie Pearce, Colby Moreland, Dee Flowers, Lee Snoddy, Sara Baize, Baize Montgomery and Kimberly Bajovich; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Boots and Saddle Cowboy Church, P.O. Box 234, Gatesville, TX 76528.