Jack Poston November 4, 1934 – May 21, 2017

John Harold (Jack) Poston, age 82, of Gatesville, peacefully completed his earthly journey on Sunday, May 21, 2017, with his devoted family by his side. A Tribute Remembrance Service was held on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at the Gatesville City Cemetery. John Harold was born on November 4, 1934, in Dallas, Texas, to Hardy Emerson and Maude Kathryn Hill Poston as a treasured late life baby. His mother called him Jack from the beginning, and so he remained throughout his life. Jack graduated in 1953 from Gatesville High School where he enjoyed playing football, tennis and courting his future bride. On June 25, 1955, he married the love of his life, Wanda Joann Jones at the First Baptist Church of Gatesville. Continuing his education, Jack received both a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Baylor University and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Texas Tech University in 1958. He then worked 16 years for the Texas Highway Department and continued his career for another 30 years as a civil engineer at Fort Hood. Upon retirement, he was honored with the United States Garrison Fort Hood Hall of Fame Award for his service. Jack enjoyed serving his community through the Gatesville Jaycees and by coaching Little League baseball. An outdoor enthusiast, his interests included hunting, fishing, ranching and following the activities of his grandchildren. He was a member of First Baptist Church from the time of his marriage there. Jack believed in embracing life, living it to the fullest and savoring every precious moment. He always treasured every opportunity to spend time with his family, whom he loved above all else. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Aurelius and Esteen (Cub) Poston. Family left with precious memories are his wife of 61 years, Joann; his two children and their spouses, Ken Poston and wife, Mary of Gatesville and Dr. Dee Anna Walker and husband, Todd of Clifton; and his grandchildren, Mitchell Nichols, Lynlee Poston, Kristen McKinney and husband, Matt, Lauren Poston, and Katrina Walker, all of whom were made to feel loved and cherished... perhaps his greatest gift. The family requests that memorials be made to First Baptist Church, 912 E. Main St., Gatesville, TX, 76528 or the charity of your choice.