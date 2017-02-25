Jack Nichols August 10, 1926 – February 20, 2017

Jack H. Nichols, age 90, of Gatesville, passed away Monday, February 20, 2017. Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 24, 2017, at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Matt Dossey officiating. Private family burial followed at Nichols Family Cemetery. Jack was born on August 10, 1926, in the Whitehall Community of Coryell County, Texas, to the late John Wesley (Tobe) Nichols Jr. and Callie Mae Painter Nichols. He joined the US Navy in August 1944, and was honorably discharged in 1946. During the service, he was a Gunners Mate 3rd Class on board the U.S.S. Montauk. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal and the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal. On March 9, 1947, he married Doris Marie Graham of Gatesville. In his younger years, he played baseball with the Coryell County Baseball League, and later was a coach with his dad for the Turnersville Little League during the early 1960s. He drove a gas truck for Roger Miller, was a painter for most of his life, worked for Joe Bob Rueter Construction, and farmed for his son-in-law, Kyle Pruitt. Jack served an unexpired term as Coryell County Commissioner Precinct 4, as well as, a Boy Scout leader for his son’s troop. He was a loving husband of nearly 70 years, a brother, a son, a father, and Papaw to 64 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved to play 42, 84 and dominoes with his friends and family. He loved sitting out under the elm tree at home, watching the cars go by and drinking a cold beer. Jack loved family gatherings and will be missed dearly by all, and will be remembered for his compassion and love for his family. He was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Anita Davidson; and son-in-law, Kyle Pruitt; daughters-in-law, Margit Nichols and Carolyn Nichols; and brother, Wesley Nichols Sr. Jack is survived by his wife, Doris Marie Nichols; daughters, Joyce Pruitt, Cindy Martin and husband, Gene, Nancy Hanna and husband, Jimmy, and Susie Herbelin and husband, Rick; sons, Ronnie Nichols and Gary Nichols; son-in-law, Dwayne Davidson; 20 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; one brother, R.D. Nichols and wife, Myra; sister, Lettie Mae Robinett and husband, Audaine; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3919 E. Hwy. 84, Gatesville, TX 76528.