Imogene (Jean) Goodwin

December 3, 1941 – October 28, 2017

Imogene Goodwin, age 75, of Oglesby, passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2017. Graveside services were held on Monday, October 30, 2017, at Post Oak Cemetery in Oglesby. Jean was born on December 3, 1941, in Oglesby, to the late Jim Brewer and Ada Voss Brewer. She married Sonny Goodwin on June 13, 1959. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2014. Jean was also preceded in death by her sister, Geneva Taylor; brother, A.W. Brewer; and niece, Cathy Fegette. Jean is survived by her daughter, Jeannie Williams and husband, Frank; grandchildren, Morgan Estes and husband, Caleb and Mason Williams; great-granddaughter, Kennedy Estes; sisters, Betty Neeley, Ouida Paddock, Viola Able and Carolyn Fegette; and a brother, Darvil Brewer. Memorials may be made to The Big Sting, 3417 Imperial Dr., Gatesville, TX 76528.