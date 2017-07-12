August 2, 1927 - July 6, 2017

Howard Blakley, age 89, of the Pearl community, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2017. Funeral services were held Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Scott’s Funeral Home with the Rev. Jess McCabe officiating. Mr. Blakley was born on Aug. 2, 1927, in the Pearl community to the late Joe and Hayden Keeton Blakley. He grew up in Pearl and graduated from Pearl High School. He was drafted into the US Army in 1946 and served in WWII, until being honorably discharged in 1947. He married Faye Smith in 1952 and they resided in Pearl all their married lives. He worked for the Gatesville State School for Boys for many years until its closing and then at Texas Instruments in Temple until his retirement. He was preceded in death by two sons, Jimmy Todd Blakley in 1964 and Joe Blakley II in 2016. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Faye Blakley; one granddaughter; and two great-grandchildren.