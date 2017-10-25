July 10, 1932 - October 18, 2017

Gladys Mae Owen Mitchell was born July 10, 1932, in Mosheim, Texas, to the late Hardy Owen and Willie Swift Owen. She went to be with her Lord October 18, 2017. Gladys graduated from Gatesville High School. She worked most of her life in the legal field, retiring after many years of doing abstract and title work. Gladys enjoyed crafting, working in her yard and flower beds, and spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and stepmother, Sadie Marie Owen; sisters, Sharon (Marnell) Barnard Gee, Helen Louise Owen, Janis Buckalew, Patricia Rush and Joan Powell; son Larry Mitchell; and grandson, Austin Pittcock. She is survived by her sisters, Doris Baker of Haltom City, Texas, and Nancy Marcum and husband Ray of Reisel, Texas; brother, Joe Owen and wife Diane of Seward, Alaska; daughter, Karen Mitchell Blanchard of Harmon Community; sons, Kevin Mitchell and wife Debra of Harmon Community, and Richard Mitchell and wife Rena of Gatesville; ten grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Gladys donated her body to U.T. Southwestern Medical Center for research with the hope that in doing so she could help in the study and cure of diseases. Per her wish, there will be no services.