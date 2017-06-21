Geraldine S. Johnson, 95, formerly of Big Spring, Texas, passed away May 3, 2017, in Tempe, Arizona. She had been residing in a nursing home since 2011 after breaking her hip. Geraldine was born in Gatesville, Texas. She studied biology and chemistry at Baylor University. She met Ben F. Johnson Jr., while working as a medical technologist in a military hospital in Temple, Texas. They were married in December, 1946. In 1953, they moved to Big Spring. After many years as a homemaker, Geraldine resumed her career as a medical technologist at Malone and Hogan Clinic. They remained in Big Spring until moving to Tempe in 2000. Her husband died in 2014. She is survived by her two sons, Ben III (Sherrel) of El Dorado, Arkansas and Van of Tempe. Jerry and Ben spent many happy summer months in their mountaintop home in Cloudcroft, New Mexico, where they stayed active in civic projects. Jerry was an avid reader and proficient using a computer and Internet. The family suggests memorials to Cloudcroft United Methodist Church, 50 Chipmunk Avenue, Cloudcroft, New Mexico 88317 or to Sacramento Mountains Senior Services, PO Box 609, Cloudcroft, New Mexico 88317.