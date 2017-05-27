Eva “June” (Tennison) Ulmer 30 May 1931 - 18 April 2017

June Ulmer’s journey ended at age 85 as she stepped into Heaven from the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Debra Herring, in Red Oak. A memorial service was held Monday, 24 April, 2017, at Trinity Church, Cedar Hill, TX. A graveside celebration of life/inurnment will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, 28 May, 2017, at Restland Cemetery, Gatesville, TX. June was born 30 May, 1931, to Alfred William Tennison and Annie Bell (Rose) Tennison in the Gatesville area (N. Ft. Hood), Coryell County, TX, the ninth child of 13. June dearly loved family and attended all the family functions she was able to. She enjoyed her r/rose gardens, watching westerns and old TV shows, as well as listening to gospel, bluegrass and country/western music. She was a wonderful cook, excellent homemaker, loving mom, daughter, wife, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She was a member of the Landmark Baptist Church, Red Oak. June married Albert O. Ulmer on 24 May in 1963. She joined manyloved ones in heaven: her husband, Al; her sons, Kenneth Dale Herring and Jimmy Wayne Herring; a granddaughter, Misty Dawn Herring; her parents; brothers, James R. Tennison, Homer L. Tennison, Tommy L. Tennison, William (Bill) E. Tennison, Sam A. Tennison, John C. Tennison, Bobby D. Tennison and Benny A. Tennison; sisters, Lola May (Sis) Lam, Doris D. (Peg) Branch and Glena J. Lamkin; and other loved ones, family and friends. She leaves behind to treasure her memory sons and their wives, Roy D. Herring and Vandell, Robert E. and Debra Herring and Randy J. and Sherrie Herring; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She blessed everyone that knew her.