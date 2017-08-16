October 14, 1921 – August 10, 2017

Eunice Fisher Dudark, age 95, of Gatesville, passed away Thursday, August 10, 2017. Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 14, 2017 at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Matt Richard and the Rev. Kurt Fuessel officiating. Burial followed at Greenbriar Cemetery. Eunice was born on October 14, 1921, in Coryell County, Texas, to the late Dallas Fisher and Frances Loer Fisher. She grew up in the Mountain Community of Coryell County. She graduated from Gatesville High School in 1939. Eunice married Claude Dudark on July 11, 1942, and they lived in Gatesville all their married lives. Her husband preceded her in death on May 13, 2007. She was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church. Eunice is survived by her daughters, Doris Woodliff and husband, Charles, and Donna Jones and husband, Vernon; sons, Jim Dudark and wife, Lanae, Bill Dudark and wife, Lyn, and Tom Dudark and wife, Paula; grandchildren, Lisa Jenkins, Davin Woodliff, Randy Allen, Ronny Allen, Richard Allen, Aaron Dudark, Ryan Dudark, Kyle Dudark, Janna Mason, Casey Newman, Katey Lawler, Will Dudark and Morgan Nevarez; and 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Greenbriar Cemetery Assn., c/o Sherrie Barton, 2470 Greenbriar Rd., Gatesville, TX 76528 or Eastwood Baptist Church, 2518 Main St., Gatesville, TX 76528.