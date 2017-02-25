Dottie Pearson Lawrence January 18, 1956 – February 18, 2017

Dottie Pearson Lawrence, age 61, of Gatesville, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017, in Waco. No services are scheduled. Dottie was born in Gatesville, Texas, on January 18, 1956, to Hermon Pearson and Dorothy White Pearson. She was preceded in death by her parents. Dottie is survived by her husband, Cappy Lawrence; son, Jeffery Lawrence and wife, Elena; brothers, Herman Pearson and wife, Joan and Jacky Dan Pearson; and grandson, J.J. Lawrence. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3919 E. Hwy. 84, Gatesville, TX 76528 or to the charity of your choice.