David Allen Young, (born on July 16, 1952) died on September 24, 2017, at the age of 65 in Kingsland, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Mildred Stubblefield Young; son, Jeff Gibbons and Jeff’s two daughters; his sisters, Linda Goodman of Hewitt, TX and Karen Holbrook of Garland, TX; and his brother, James Young of Wylie, TX. On his wife’s side of the family, he is survived by Tinna Reynolds and her children, Lexie, Zoey, Cameron and Chris; Tangie Fry and her children, Zane, Amy, Tray, C.J. and Ava; Tillie Smith and her children, Rebecca, Dan and Sammie; Tissa Pitsonbarger and her child, Amber; and 10 great-grandchildren.