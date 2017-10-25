David Allen Young
Wed, 10/25/2017 - 12:00am News Staff
David Allen Young, (born on July 16, 1952) died on September 24, 2017, at the age of 65 in Kingsland, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Mildred Stubblefield Young; son, Jeff Gibbons and Jeff’s two daughters; his sisters, Linda Goodman of Hewitt, TX and Karen Holbrook of Garland, TX; and his brother, James Young of Wylie, TX. On his wife’s side of the family, he is survived by Tinna Reynolds and her children, Lexie, Zoey, Cameron and Chris; Tangie Fry and her children, Zane, Amy, Tray, C.J. and Ava; Tillie Smith and her children, Rebecca, Dan and Sammie; Tissa Pitsonbarger and her child, Amber; and 10 great-grandchildren.