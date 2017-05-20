September 23, 1951 – May 16, 2017

Dale Wayne Dutschmann, age 65, of The Grove, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. today (Saturday), May 20, 2017, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, The Grove, TX, with Pastor John Heckmann officiating. Burial will follow at Flint Creek Cemetery. Dale was born on September 23, 1951, in Temple, TX, to the late Gerhard and Nora Schmidt Dutschmann. Dale graduated from Gatesville High School in 1970. He worked for H.E.B. Grocery stores for over 18 years. Dale was also a Belton reserve police officer for over 10 years. He drove a long haul truck for PAM for around eight years, before going to work for the Bell County Road and Bridge Department. Throughout Dale’s life he was an avid rancher and heavy equipment operator. The light of Dale’s life was his children, grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, James Lee Dutschmann. Dale is survived by daughter, Brandy Biddy and husband, Paul Luman; son, Michael Hoyson; grandchildren, Ruben Romero Jr., Cecilia Romero, Lindsey Luman, Zaylee Luman, Paige Luman, Blade Luman and Jack Robert Hoyson; great-grandchild, Zander Wayne; life-long companion and best friend, Gloria Mayberry; sister, Darlene Riske and husband, Alton; brother, Victor Dutschmann and wife, Yvonne; nieces, Victoria Dutschmann, Brenda Nixon and Shirley Cloud; nephew, David Riske; and multiple great-nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the nurses and doctors of Scott & White, ICU North Trauma One, for your care and compassion. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 220 The Grove Rd., Gatesville, TX 76528.