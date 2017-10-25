July 26, 1956 – October 19, 2017

Cindy Curry Gerdel, age 61, of Gatesville, passed away Thursday, October 19, 2017. Graveside services were held on Sunday, October 22, 2017, at Curry Family Cemetery on CR 150 with Larry McDonald officiating. Cindy was born July 26, 1956, in Gatesville, Texas, to Bobby and Lazane Curry. She graduated from Gatesville High School in 1974 and attended Angelo State University, where she was on the rodeo team. She also attended TSTC and majored in art and advertising. She married Kurtis Gerdel on January 26, 1979, and after traveling the country on the cutting horse circuit, they made their forever home in Gatesville. After her first career in commercial advertising, Cindy retired from T.D.C.J. While at T.D.C.J., she became the first female field sergeant in Texas. Other than Kurtis, the loves of Cindy’s life were her two children, Sky and Carson, and her grandson, Kaser. She was the biggest supporter of her children’s life adventures. Some of her proudest moments were watching Kaser play golf and share in her love for animals. Cindy had a special love for the many animals that were lucky enough to be in her care. She was a devoted friend who had a zest for life and knew no strangers. Cindy was preceded in death by her husband, Kurtis Donald Gerdel; and her dad, Bobby James Curry. She is survived by her daughter, Sky Mae Gerdel; son, Carson Curry Gerdel and wife Grace; grandson Kaser Lane Gerdel; mother, Lazane Asher Curry; brother, Casey Curry; nephew, Hayden Curry; niece, Haley Curry; God-daughters, Marley Wood and Lane Wood; and wonderful friends, too numerous to count. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Big Sting, 3417 Imperial Dr., Gatesville, TX 76528 or any Coryell County 4-H Program.