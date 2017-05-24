Charlie Streetman October 9, 1952 – May 17, 2017

Charlie Streetman, age 64, of Gatesville, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2017, surrounded by his loving family in Gatesville. Funeral services were at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2017, at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel with his brother-in-law, the Rev. Jimmy Withers, officiating. Charlie was born on October 9, 1952, in Palestine, to the late Pick and Betty Joe Bradley Streetman. He graduated from Westwood High School in Palestine in 1971. He received his associate degree from University of Texas in Tyler. He married Sharon Sims on September 28, 1973. He began his career with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in 1975. He retired in 2000 after 25 years of service as an assistant warden. After his retirement, he worked for military contractors at Ft. Hood and across the nation for 12 years, testing new military equipment. He was a member of First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, sound system engineer and head of the security team. Charlie never met a stranger and always had a story to tell, whether you had heard it before or not. He loved people, especially his family and grandchildren. Charlie’s family was his heart! He was preceded in death by his parents; and one of his best friends, father-in-law, Jeston H. Sims. Charlie is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sharon Streetman; two sons, Joseph Streetman and wife, Stephanie and Jess Streetman and wife, Brittany; grandchildren, Avery, Callen and Nola; two sisters, Glenda and Beth; and two brothers, Ben and Joe B. and their families. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 912 E. Main Street, Gatesville, TX 76528.