The world sadly lost a member of the Greatest Generation, Carlos Leland Kirby Jr., born November 7, 1914, and passed away on June 9, 2017, from natural causes at the age of 102 1/2 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Helon; son, Steve Kirby; grandson, Gerald Mardis Jr. and his wife, Angie; brother, Bland; and sister, Janell. He is survived by his daughter, Kay McCarter and husband, Nelson; sons, Don, Doug and wife, Angela; grandchildren, Elaine Duffy and husband, Tim, Graham Kirby and wife Ann, Aaron Kirby, Brett Kirby and Jenna Kirby; great-grandchildren, TJ Duffy, Danielle Duffy and Nicole Duffy; great-great-grandchildren, Dorian Kirby, Rory Haring and Kane Lanman; brothers, Billy Kirby, Ray Kirby and daughter-in-law, Becky Moe. He had several names: Dad, Grandaddy, Kirby or CL and grew up the son of a farmer in Osage, Texas, and attended Howard Payne University. In 1939, he married the love of his life, Helon Post Chamlee. He joined the Navy during WWII and earned the rank of chief petty officer. He served as a member of the SACO Intelligence agency. After the war, he went back to college, graduating from Texas A&M Fightin’ Texas Aggie Class of 1948. That same year, he joined and completed the FBI training under J. Edgar Hoover. While in the FBI, he worked in several locations and settled in Texas City in 1962 where he served as agent-in-charge of Galveston County until his retirement in 1972. He called dinner groceries, people birddog when he couldn’t remember their name, loved anything German chocolate, lasagna, chewing tobacco and Aggie football. Gig’em in Heaven!! Services were held at Forest Park East in Webster, TX, where he joined his beloved Helon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to your favorite charity.