April 3, 1988 – June 7, 2017

Carl Ray Jones, age 29, of Turnhout, Belgium, formerly of Copperas Cove, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Memorial services were held on Monday, June 19, 2017, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gatesville. Burial will follow at a later date. Carl was born on Easter Sunday, April 3, 1988, at Fort Hood, Texas, to F. Wendell and Kathy C. Jones. He grew up in Copperas Cove and graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 2007. He served a two year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Belgium/Netherlands. He returned to Belgium and started his family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fredrick P. and Mary M. Jones and Carl Ray and Mary J. Christensen; and uncle, Harold C. Jones. Carl is survived by his daughter, Bliss Jones; sons, Ihmé, Iestyn, and Finnian Jones; parents, F. Wendell and Kathy C. Jones of Gatesville, Texas; eight siblings, Katrina Reay and husband, Jeremy of Slidel, Texas, Mary Minshew and husband, Mark of Gatesville, Texas, Rachel Jones of Gatesville, Texas, Susannah Butikofer and husband, Jessie of Mountain Home, Idaho, Parley P. Jones and wife, Anna of Schertz, Texas, Fredrick W. Jones and wife, Kirsten of American Fork, Utah, David W. Jones and wife, Ashley of Yucca Valley, California, and Grant O. Jones and fiancé, Kylie of Lehi, Utah; 17 nieces and nephews, 14 uncles and aunts and many cousins. In lieu of flowers, go make memories with your family.