June 20, 1936 – July 28, 2017

Carale “Doc” Manning Hill, age 81, of Abilene, passed away Friday, July 28, 2017. Graveside services were at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at Levita Cemetery. Carale was born on June 20, 1936, to the late James and Dovie Lee Mohler Manning on Manning Mountain in Coryell County, which is now part of Ft. Hood. Carale was a house parent for the Children’s Home of Lubbock for over 15 years. She played a role in raising over 75 children. Carale was a member of Broadway Church of Christ in Lubbock and loved being a part of the choir. She was active in many community theatres in Lamesa, Lubbock and Claude. This led to her eventually getting a PhD in theatre from Texas Tech. Carale taught in the Claude school district for 10 years, even leading the high school one act play to state one year. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Chryl Wynne; daughter, Jean Campbell and a grandson, Andy Parham. Carale is survived by her sons, David Hill and wife, Debbie, Mark Hill and wife, Debbie; daughter, Jane Dowling and husband, John; brother, James William Manning Jr.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Children’s Home of Lubbock, PO Box 2824, Lubbock, Texas 79048.