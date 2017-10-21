October 11, 1958 – October 14, 2017

Bobby Lloyd Henson, age 59, of Gatesville, was reunited with his loving parents, brother, and sister in Heaven on Saturday, October 14, 2017. Graveside services were held on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at Restland Cemetery with the Rev. Wray Nunn officiating. Bobby was born October 11, 1958, to the late Roy and Belva Thompson Henson. He lived all of his life in Gatesville, working at Hillside Medical Lodge for over 30 years. Bobby was a simple man who lived a simple life. You could always count on him to give you a smile; he always had a hug for his nieces. A kinder man you will never meet. He will be greatly missed by his family and co-workers who over the years became like family. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nena Harrington; and brother, Robert Henson. Bobby is survived by his brother-in-law, John Harrington of Flat; his loving nieces, Donna Collings and husband, Clint of Gatesville, Lee Robinson and husband, Phillip of Evant; greatnephews, Michael Hall and wife, Katie, Eber Collings, Cody and Charley Robinson; and great-nieces, Harley Collings and Chelsea and Baylee Lewis. Bobby will be greatly missed by his nieces who loved him dearly.