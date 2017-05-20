December 4, 1931 – May 14, 2017

Bernard J. (Bernie) McKiernan, age 85, of Gatesville, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2017. Memorial services were held Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Scott’s Funeral Home with the Reverend Jess McCabe officiating. Interment with military honors followed on Thursday, May 18, 2017, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Bernie was born on December 4, 1931, in The Bronx, New York, to the late Barclay and Rose McGuire McKiernan. He grew up in The Bronx and went in the U.S. Army in 1951, serving until 1953, being honorably discharged as a sergeant. He served on the New York City and New Jersey Police Department for several years. He moved to Gatesville in 1975, where he worked for the Gatesville Police Department and served as the Chief of Police for the Ft. Gates Police Department. He worked at the Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice for 15 years as a procurement officer. For the last 20 years, he has owned Alamo Handgun Academy, teaching concealed handgun classes. He attended Boots and Saddle Cowboy Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Christopher Bartholomew McKiernan. Bernie is survived by his children, Lynn Corvasce of New Jersey, Bobby Crell of Copperas Cove, Rosie Beaty and husband, David of Gatesville, Theresa Smart and husband, Larry of Gatesville; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Boots and Saddle Cowboy Church, P.O. Box 234, Gatesville, TX, 76528.