Barbara “Leota” Kiefling, 75, of Gatesville, formerly of Cowden, IL, passed away Friday, October 13, 2017, at the Providence Health Center in Waco. Born October 23, 1941, in Fayette County, she was the daughter of Boyd E. and Fay M. (Shields) Sarver. On May 27, 1960, she and Kyle D. Kiefling were united in marriage and he preceded her in death on July 2, 2009. Leota worked as a seamstress, parts inspector and a hospital switchboard operator. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, shopping and traveling with anyone that was going with her. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Gatesville. She is survived by her two children Wyatt (Karen) Kiefling of Waterford, MI and Kendall (Richard) Butler of Gatesville; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Shaun, Anthony, Connor, Dylan, Jack, Jacob and Jared; great-grandchildren, Adison, Zackary, Olivia and Natalie; one sister, Jeanette (Mike) Phillips of Noblesville, IN; five nephews and one niece. Preceding her in death were her parents and her husband. Funeral services were Saturday, October 21, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Cowden, IL with the Rev. Kathy Lewis officiating. Burial was at the Oak Grove Cemetery in rural Cowden. A memorial has been established in her name for the Carcinoid Cancer Foundation at www.carcinoid.org. Leota’s family invites family and friends to light a candle in her honor or share a story at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.