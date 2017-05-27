WWII vets trained at Pearl

Shortly after World War II, a number of veterans were searching for their next step in life, in need of a job, training and some stability. For several local men, that opportunity came in the form of the G.I. School at Pearl.

According to Pearl local Linda Ray, the school was located in the Pearl School barracks, near the original schoolhouse building. Veterans who came to the school learned a number of trades, such as welding and mechanics. Only one class of veterans is known to have existed. One of these men, Gatesville resident Fred “Duane” Mariott, remembers this time fondly.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/