Wound Care Center receives recognition from Healogics

Less than two years after opening, the Advanced Wound Care Center at Coryell Memorial Healthcare Systems is already being recognized for the care it provides to patients.

Healogics, the largest provider of advanced wound care services in the nation, named the CMHS unit as a Center of Distinction.

The presentation was made Thursday during a luncheon and awards ceremony at the Advanced Wound Care Center at Coryell.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/