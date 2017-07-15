A world-class visitor

Sat, 07/15/2017 - 12:00am News Staff

Morten Paulsen, Consul General at the Royal Norwegian Consulate in Houston, toured Laerdal Medical this week in Gatesville. Laerdal is a Norwegian-owned company that produces simulation and training manikins, medical devices and CPR manikins that are in use all over the world. Paulsen represents the government of Norway in 10 states across the U.S.

Pictured at a manikin assembly station are, left to right, Amanda Fulton,(employee). Bobby Smith (manufacturing manager) and Paulsen.

 

