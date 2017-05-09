Warrior Citizens treated to Texas hospitality

Reserve units training at North Fort Hood got a taste of Texas hospitality and some good Texas BBQ Sunday evening at the 6th Annual Heart of Texas Salute to Warrior Citizens. Local churches and organizations put on the free event for hundreds of soldiers. Holly Tucker, shown above, was among the entertainers for the day.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/