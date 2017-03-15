Underage drinking and driving can lead to ‘Shattered Dreams’

Gatesville High School conducted a “Shattered Dreams” program on Thursday and Friday, a two-day event that explores the dangers and harsh realities of underage drinking and driving while intoxicated.

Throughout the day, students playing the role of the “Living Dead” were periodically removed from their classroom by the “Grim Reaper,” following the sounds of a flat lining heartbeat over the intercom.

Upon returning to class, the students, who had been made up in pale white face paint, were instructed to not speak to anyone for the remainder of the day to give the illusion that they no longer existed. The number of the “Living Dead” represented the number of teenage fatalities that occur as a result of drinking and driving daily.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/