Turnersville VFD receives grant for truck

The Turnersville Fire Department recently received a grant from Texas A&M Forest Service’s Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program.

The $200,000 cost-share grant was used to purchase a new large brush truck.

“The addition of the new truck to the Turnersville Fire Department will help to increase the department’s capacity to protect the community and surrounding area,” said Mitchell LaMonte, Texas A&M Forest Service regional fire coordinator.

