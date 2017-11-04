Time change Sunday

It’s time to “fall back” again this weekend and set clocks back one hour for the end of Daylight Saving Time (DST). DST officially ends at 2 a.m. Sunday Nov. 5. DST is a seasonal time change measure where clocks are set ahead of standard time during part of the year, usually by one hour.

As DST starts, the sun rises and sets later, on the clock, than the day before. Credit for Daylight Saving Time belongs to Benjamin Franklin, who first suggested the idea in 1784. The idea was revived in 1907, when William Willett, an Englishman, proposed a similar system in the pamphlet, The Waste of Daylight.

