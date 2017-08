Candidates have little more than a week to file for upcoming Nov. 7 elections in three local entities.

Candidates still have until Aug. 21 to sign up to be on the ballot.

As of press time, only a handful of candidates had filed for city elections in Gatesville and Oglesby, as well as the Oglesby ISD.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/