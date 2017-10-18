Thanks for the help, officer!

Gatesville law enforcement, along with the volunteer fire department, held the annual National Night Out event last week. Along with the fire safety open house, the event included food, games, an obstacle course and the chance to test out alcohol impairment simulation goggles, shown above, intended to show kids the dangers of drunk driving.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/