Summer Sweep ‘17 set June 24

Keep Gatesville Beautiful is holding Summer Sweep ’17 on Saturday, June 24

Individuals and groups are invited to get involved in helping pick up litter and do general clean-up of public areas.

Volunteers will report to the Gatesville Civic Center parking lot, beginning at 8 a.m., and will be assigned to locations around town. Some of the areas that will be targeted are the ball fields and the parks

