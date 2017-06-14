Summer Sweep ‘17 set June 24

Wed, 06/14/2017 - 11:27am News Staff

Keep Gatesville Beautiful is holding Summer Sweep ’17 on Saturday, June 24

Individuals and groups are invited to get involved in helping pick up litter and do general clean-up of public areas.

Volunteers will report to the Gatesville Civic Center parking lot, beginning at 8 a.m., and will be assigned to locations around town. Some of the areas that will be targeted are the ball fields and the parks 

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/

The Gatesville Messenger

116 S. 6th St.
Gatesville, TX 76528
PH: (254) 865-5212
FAX: (254) 865-2361
www.gatesvillemessenger.com

 