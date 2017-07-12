Stand with law enforcement

The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office joined law enforcement officers across the state on Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of the attack on Dallas law enforcement and to honor all peace officers across Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott asked all Texas law enforcement officers to turn on their red and blue lights for one minute on Friday at 10 a.m. Local officers lined up in front of the sheriff’s office for the observance.

