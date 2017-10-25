Sparks fly

Seniors celebrated homecoming week by lighting the annual senior bonfire on Thursday. Students and their families gathered in a field off Marshall Street to torch signs the students had decorated on wood pallets. The GHS band, cheerleaders and Dazzlers performed in front of the large crowd prior to Friday’s homecoming game against Burnet.

