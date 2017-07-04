Skimming device raises concerns

When a device that steals credit card information was discovered June 23 at a local convenience store, it raised concerns about how consumers can protect themselves from identity theft.

The skimming device was discovered on a gas pump at the CEFCO store at 101 N. State Highway 36 in Gatesville.

Gatesville police are investigating the incident, but at press time, it was not known if anyone’s information had been compromised.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/