Skimming device found in Gatesville

An attempt to steal credit/debit card information was apparently foiled by an alert employee at the CEFCO store at 101 N. State Highway 36 in Gatesville. A skimming device was found early Friday morning by the store manager at one of the gas pumps and it was turned over to the Gatesville Police Department.

The store checks the pumps for such devices daily, Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Gohlke said. Thursday’s check of the pumps revealed no skimming devices, he noted, but it was found the following morning.

