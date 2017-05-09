Sanderson named new GHS principal

To the search committee charged with helping find a new principal for Gatesville High School, there was no search to be made.

They were unanimous in their desire to have Assistant Principal Yancey Sanderson promoted to principal.

GISD Superintendent Eric Penrod said the committee was composed of teachers representing every department at the high school.

