Sailor located in Colorado Springs

A sailor reported missing June 11 from his ship in Norfolk, VA, has been located in Colorado Springs, CO.

“NCIS has been notified by the Colorado Springs, Colorado Police Department that missing Norfolk-based sailor Gage Brady turned himself in to them and is in custody,” Ed Buice, NCIS public affairs officer, reported in a printed statement.

Brady, 21, of Gatesville, had been missing since the night of June 11 when he left the USS Wasp in Norfolk, VA, after telling a friend he was going to pick up another friend.

