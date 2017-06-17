Sailor from Gatesville reported missing

The National Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and the Norfolk Police Department are investigating the disappearance of a sailor from the USS Wasp—21-year-old Gage Brady.

Brady, of Gatesville, was last seen on the night of June 11 when he told a friend he was going to a certain location to pick up another friend, according to a report from Ed Buice, NCIS public affairs officer.

