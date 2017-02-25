Rust wins again

Jescica Rust, second from right, of Oglesby, received a $1,000 check for successfully catching a calf during the scramble at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. Her winnings will go towards purchasing a breeding animal of her choice to exhibit at next year’s San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. ”The most rewarding part of participating in the scramble is the ability to purchase a heifer for next year’s show,” Rust said. Rust had earlier caught a calf at the Fort Worth Stock Show.

