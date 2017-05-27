Rocket science

Gatesville Junior High School engineering students have worked hard all year long on projects, such as toothpick bridges, model cars, houses, boats and engineering their own catapults. Most recently, students have been studying aerospace engineering. Last week, an aerospace engineer, Daniel Cady with L3 in Waco, presented a class on the basics of flight and the basics of lift. After the presentation, students began building the rockets which included making their own body tubes, engine mounts, recovery system, parachutes, fins and nose cones and, of course, decorations complete with a name. Instructor Kyle Lovejoy, kneeling, said credit also goes to Space X and Paul Lovejoy for their support. The climax came earlier this week when students, under the direction of K. Lovejoy, fired off their rockets. Jeffrey Tesar, left, and Si Sheets watch as Lovejoy prepares their craft for launch. This is the first year Gatesville ISD has offered engineering and classes will be offered at the high school in the future, including concepts of engineering and robotics.

