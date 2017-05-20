Robert Blanchard named TxDOT Airport Manager of Year

Robert (Robby) Blanchard, a 1977 graduate of Gatesville High School, was recently named 2017 General Aviation Airport Manager of the Year by the Texas Department of Transportation-Aviation Department.

Blanchard is the airport manager for the McGregor Executive Airport.

Immediately after high school, Blanchard enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After 23 years, he retired and returned to Gatesville.

Under Blanchard’s leadership, the airport continues to grow and improve its facilities, TxDOT reported. He successfully managed and completed many improvements, utilizing AIP grant funds, since 2011.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/