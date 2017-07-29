Resale shop nominated

The Boys and Girls Club Resale Shop in Gatesville is one of three businesses up for the Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE) award for 2017.

The award recognizes a nonprofit organization for excellence in business practices and community involvement.

A $1,500 grant is included with the title.

Last week, a film company out of Austin, Red Speck Media, visited the shop to record an interview with shop coordinator Lisa Steward and her husband, Keith, who serves on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club.

